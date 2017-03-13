WORLD
1 MIN READ
Al Bab residents recount horror of Daesh rule
The people of Al Bab lived under three months of Daesh rule. They were witness to the daily violence of the terrorist organisation.
Al Bab residents recount horror of Daesh rule
The six-year war in Syria has devastated much of the country and traumatised many of its people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 13, 2017

Life is slowly returning to the devastated city of Al Bab in northern Syria.

For three months residents were witness to the brutality of Daesh rule.

"Anybody who shaved his beard would be put in prison. Any person who utters blasphemy would have his head chopped off. Until recently, dead bodies were scattered everywhere," said resident Marwaan Sadiyya.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) drove Daesh out of the city in late February.

Residents are now trickling back and trying to deal with the destruction and its aftermath.

The city is riddled with booby traps and explosives. Authorities have said many parts are still unsafe for civilians.

TRT World's EdizTiyansan visited Al Bab and has this exclusive report.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us