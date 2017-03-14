WORLD
2 MIN READ
N Korea warns US over joint exercises with S Korea
Pyongyang vows "merciless" attacks if US aircraft carrier strike group, joining South Korean forces for exercises, infringes on its sovereignty or dignity.
N Korea warns US over joint exercises with S Korea
US Navy F18 fighter jets on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea on March 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) warned the US on Tuesday of "merciless" attacks if it infringes on its sovereignty or dignity.

The warning comes after a US aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson joined South Korean forces for exercises.

Since last year, North Korea has alarmed its neighbours with two nuclear tests and a string of missile launches.

"If they infringe on the DPRK's sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater," the North's state news agency KCNA said.

KCNA said the arrival of the US strike group was part of a "reckless scheme to attack [the] DPRK."

"On March 11 alone, many enemy carrier-based aircraft flew along a course near territorial air and waters of the DPRK to stage drills of dropping bombs and making surprise attacks on the ground targets of its army."

The USS Carl Vinson was in a regular, scheduled deployment to the region, said a US Navy spokesman.

In response to annual US-South Korea military drills, North Korea last week fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off the coast of Japan.

Last week, the US ambassador to the UN said President Donald Trump's administration was re-evaluating its North Korea strategy and "all options are on the table."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us