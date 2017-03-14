WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dutch all set for polls amid escalating row with Turkey
Right-wing populist Geert Wilders has emerged as a front runner for Wednesday's polls with his anti-Islam and anti-immigrant rhetoric. He hopes the deepening row with Turkey will bolster his chances of winning.
Dutch all set for polls amid escalating row with Turkey
The parliamentary elections are being seen as a face-off between Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) and nationalist leader Geert Wilders (L). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

The Netherlands is all set to go to parliamentary elections on Wednesday amid an escalating diplomatic row with Turkey over not allowing Ankara's ministers to address Turkish expatriates over the weekend.

Up to 13 million Dutch people will vote to elect the new House of Representatives in a ballot seen as a face-off between Prime Minister Mark Rutte and nationalist leader Geert Wilders.

Although as many as 28 political parties are contesting the elections, right-wing populist Wilders has emerged as a front runner with his anti-Islam and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Wilders hopes clashes between Turkish-Dutch protesters and the police, along with Ankara's accusations of Dutch "fascism", will help bolster his chances of finishing first.

His Party for Freedom (PVV) has virtually no chance of forming a government, given the splintered political landscape.

Other parties have ruled out a coalition with a party they view as racist.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood brings more on this from The Hague.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us