The Muppets film tells its survival tale
Five of the original Muppet performers have come together for a documentary film about their characters.
Audience members watch a performance at the SXSW Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas, US, March 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

A documentary film by Frank Oz was premiered over the weekend at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.

"Muppet Guys Talking: Secrets Behind The Show The Whole World Watched" tells for the first time how close the Muppets were to extinction before Disney's takeover.

It's also a tribute to Muppets creator Jim Henson and the people who breathed life into characters children (and adults) around the world have come to know and love.

TRT World'sAndre-Pierre du Plessis is in Austin, Texas, at SXSW and has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
