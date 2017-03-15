China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), ended its annual session on Wednesday. The legislature adopted the government work report at its final meeting. The report was approved by 2,812 of the 2,838 NPC deputies who attended.

2,721 deputies also voted in favour of the report on the implementation of the 2016 plan for national economic and social development, and the 2017 plan for national economic and social development.

The report on the implementation of central and local budgets for 2016, and on central and local budgets for 2017, was also approved, with 2,555 votes in favour.

The economy was top of the agenda at this year's NPC, as has been the case in previous years.

China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang earlier said in remarks at the NPC's annual session in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

That compares with a 2016 economic growth target of 6.5 to 7 percent.

China will continue to push the yuan exchange rate regime reform and does not hope to use yuan depreciation to support exports, Premier Li said.

Addressing over 3,000 delegates, he said the country's support of globalisation and free trade will quicken the pace of opening its economy.

On foreign policy, Li said that China and the US should strengthen dialogue to resolve differences. He said there are bright prospects for Sino-US ties.

On the environment, a pressing concern in Beijing and all China, the premier said, "We will make our skies blue again, and take effective steps to tackle heavy air pollution."

TRT World's Daniel Epstein in Beijing has more on the 2017 NPC session.