Myanmar Christians flee religious persecution
Led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian government is accused of covering up abuses against minorities. The accusations of violence and even genocide involve Buddhist nationalists, the military and police.
Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city and commercial hub. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Religious persecution is not only targeting Muslims in Myanmar, but also Christians.

More than 100,000 Christians from Myanmar live in Malaysia as refugees after recently fleeing their homes because of religious persecution.

"Myanmar isn't safe for us. They killed people, sent people to jail because of religion," said one of the Christian refugees.

Led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian government is accused of covering up abuses against minorities.

Accusations of violence and even genocide involve Buddhist nationalists, military and police.

TRT World's Ben Said has more on the lives of Christian refugees who fled to Malaysia.

SOURCE:TRT World
