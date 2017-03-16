WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tillerson underlines cooperation with Japan on N Korea
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson opened his trip to Asia by saying the escalating threat from the DPRK's nuclear program shows the need for a new approach to North Korea.
Tillerson underlines cooperation with Japan on N Korea
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) at a press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, after their talks in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed on Thursday the importance of the US working with Japan to counter perceived threats from North Korea.

Tillerson was speaking in Tokyo on the opening leg of his first visit to Asia as US secretary of state.

Speaking at a news conference following talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Tillerson said the escalating threat from North Korea's nuclear program shows a clear need for a "new approach."

Tillerson pointed out that two decades of diplomatic and other efforts made by the US to bring North Korea to a point of denuclearisation have failed.

"So we have 20 years of failed approach," Tillerson said.

"That includes a period where the United States has provided $1.35 billion in assistance to North Korea as an encouragement to take a different pathway."

TRT World spoke to Japanese journalist Hauka Nuga, who's following the story in Tokyo.

Regional visit targets North Korea

"In the face of this ever-escalating threat, it is clear that a different approach is required. Part of the purpose of my visit to the region is to exchange views on a new approach," Tillerson said.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles twice in three weeks and said that it's close to testing a missile that could reach the US.

Tillerson also said the US welcomes an increased Japanese commitment to its "roles and responsibilities" within its alliance with the US.

The new secretary of state will visit South Korea and China later in the week.

He will try to convince Seoul about countering North Korea's growing nuclear prowess, and press China to do more on one of the most serious security threats facing President Donald Trump.

"We look to China to fulfil its obligations and fully implement the sanctions called for" in United Nations resolutions, Tillerson said in response to a question about how it will get China on the same page as the United States when it comes to North Korea.

China's assertiveness in the East China Sea, where it is having a territorial row with Japan, and the South China Sea, where it has disputes with the Philippines and several other Southeast Asian nations, will also be on Tillerson's agenda during his visit to the Asian nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us