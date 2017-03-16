POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Madagascar's Ahmad wins CAF presidency
Ahmad won the vote at the Confederation of African Football Congress, ousting former president Issa Hayatou and ending his 29 years at the helm of African football.
New CAF President Ahmad. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, ousting Issa Hayatou, the long-serving president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in an election at the organisation's congress in Ethiopia.

The 57-year-old former government minister, who goes by just a single name, won the CAF presidency by 34 votes to 20 in the poll. His victory ended the 29-year tenure of the 70-year-old Hayatou, who is from Cameroon.

TRT World correspondent Fidelis Mbah says Africans chose Ahmad because they wanted to see positive change.

The result was greeted by cheers at the CAF Congress as Ahmad was carried on the shoulders of jubilant supporters to the podium after the result was announced.

Ahmad, previously minister of sport and minister of fisheries in his home country, had been given little chance just a month ago when he announced his candidacy. But he offered voters a fresh face to a younger generation of football association presidents that have emerged.

Hayatou's long career in football is now at an end, although he is still an International Olympic Committee member.

"It is not that bad," Hayatou, who was first elected in 1988, told reporters as he departed the hall.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
