WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seven missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks off Libya
The cargo ship sank off the coast of Misrata due to bad weather conditions.
Seven missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks off Libya
The Tinaztepe-S cargo vessel was carrying marble dust from Istanbul to Libya when it sank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

At least seven people are -missing after a Turkish-flagged cargo ship sank off the Libyan coast on Thursday.

The ship, named Tinaztepe-S, sank due to poor weather conditions, the Libyan navy said.

Six members of the Turkish crew were rescued after the ship requested assistance several kilometres from the port of Misrata, navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said.

The rescued passengers have been taken to a nearby hotel where they are undergoing health checks.

Efforts to find the seven missing individuals are ongoing.

Turkey's consulate in -Misrata told Anadolu Agency that the ship sank at around 10:30 local time.

The consulate said it would continue to follow developments on the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us