A Greek anarchist group called the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei is "likely behind" a letter bomb that injured a secretary at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices in Paris on Thursday, Greece's Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said.

"French authorities just informed us that it was mailed from Greece," Toskas told Ant1Television.

The far-left Greek group had earlier claimed responsibility for an explosive device, also sent from Greece, that was intercepted on Wednesday at the offices of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde condemned the attack.

"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff," Lagarde said.

The head of the Paris police Michel Cadot said the bomb appeared to be homemade.

Cadot also said there had been telephone threats to the IMF, but did not make clear whether these were linked to Thursday's incident.

French President Francois Hollande said authorities would do all they could to find those responsible for the incident.

TRT World spoke to Maria Kagkelidou who is following the developments from Athens.