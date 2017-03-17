BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
All-female company in Cambodia offers moped tours
The Motogirls are offering customised motorcycle tours of the capital city, Phnom Penh, in an industry dominated by men.
All-female company in Cambodia offers moped tours
The Motogirls are an all-female company offering guided moped tours in and around the Cambodian capital. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

A tour company in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh is breaking down stereotypes with its female employees, the Motogirls.

The Motogirls are offering customised motorcycle tours of the capital, Phnom Penh, in an industry dominated by men.

"When I said I wanted to become a female moto driver my parents reacted badly and they would not allow me to join the group. It is not safe in Cambodia for girls who work outside. For example, as a moto driver, it's easy for the men to touch us," said Horm Nich, a driver with MotoGirlTour.

"They said it was not good because firstly, it's against our traditions and secondly, because we are good girls and should not allow men an opportunity to touch us."

Six women, which include university students and young professionals, are employed part-time at the company.

Chea Renou, founder of MotoGirlTour, said "tourists who are concerned about their safety in their travel could choose a woman to take her around."

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more on Cambodia's Motogirls.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us