WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in torrential rains and flooding in Peru
At least 40 people have been killed as torrential rains and floodwaters sweep across the country with the rough weather expected to continue another two weeks.
Dozens killed in torrential rains and flooding in Peru
A flooded street in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

At least 40 people have been killed in torrential rains and floodwaters sweeping across Peru, reports said on Thursday.

Unusually heavy rain now threatens serious flooding in the capital Lima.

The floods and mudslides over the past three days follow earlier storms this year that killed scores of people and destroyed some 12,000 homes.

Everything, everything is unusable, the furniture. There's no bed, nothing inside. Everything is filled with water. There's no place for the water to go - unidentified victim.

Authorities said on Thursday that they expect the intense rains caused by the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean to continue another two weeks.

Police have deployed helicopters to rescue people who have been isolated by the disaster.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said authorities will provide shelter and relief to those left homeless.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us