The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) is one of the opposition groups fighting Daesh and fighting to topple regime leader Bashar al Assad.

As part of their operations in northern Syria they have captured regime fighters and YPG and Daesh militants.

As the conflict drags into its seventh year, the treatment of POWs has become part of the fabric of the war.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan spoke to some of them.