Some of Brazil's top meat processors are accused of paying bribes to keep rotten beef and chicken on the market.

Police said watchdogs in the food-producing states of Paraná, Minas Gerais and Goiás openly helped producers place adulterated products in the marketplace.

Food processors would also bribe state food safety auditors to issue fake sanitary permits and forgo normal oversight work, it added.

Local media reported that companies involved included BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, and JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

Both the companies have denied any wrongdoing.

TRT World'sSarah Jones has more details.