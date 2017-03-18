WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's abandoned nuclear site becomes tourist attraction
The top-secret 816 nuclear plant is built into the world's largest artificial cave buried in the Chongqing mountains and opened for tourism in 2010.
China's abandoned nuclear site becomes tourist attraction
This picture taken on February 21, 2017 shows visitors during a tour of the &quot;816 Nuclear Military Engineering&quot; installation in the mountains of Fuling district, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2017

Tourists can now visit a former atomic bomb site that once was one of China's most ambitious military infrastructure projects.

China 816 Nuclear Military Plant dates back to the late 1960's and only opened to the public in 2010.

The site lies at the mountainous Baitao town of Fuling district and contains nearly 13 miles of tunnel roads.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story.

Top-secret project

China had commissioned the project to catch up with nuclear-armed cold war rivals, the United States and the Soviet Union, but after 1984 the Central Military Commission called off the project

More than 60,000 workers participated in the project. Officially 76 people died in the process but tour guides and former workers insist the number is much higher.

The 816 nuclear plant was a top-secret project, and the construction workers were not truly aware of its purpose.

Only 85 percent of the construction was completed, while only a third of it is currently open, with other areas still highly restricted to tourists.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us