BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
G20 adopts list of principles to strengthen economic resilience
Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open after being unable to find a suitable compromise with an increasingly protectionist United States.
G20 adopts list of principles to strengthen economic resilience
G20 leaders reached a list of principles to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks in Baden-Baden,Germany on March 18 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2017

The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.

"The risks for the global economy continue to persist of course, some even say they have rather increased," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday during a news conference at the end of the G20 meeting in Baden-Baden.

"This is why it's all the more important that we are well prepared," Schaeuble said, adding that strengthening economic resilience against future shocks was one of the priorities of the German G20 presidency.

Schaeuble said the adopted list of principles included policy recommendations for example on labour market regulation, but also for international trade and the "importance of open markets."

The adopted document entitled "Note on Resilience Principles in G20 Economies" is organised around five broad themes – real sector, public finance, private finance, monetary policy and external sector.

The list includes the advice to "strengthen macro economic foundations and policy frameworks to reap the benefits of openness to trade and international capital flows."

It also calls on governments to "ensure that the benefits from trade are widely shared throughout the entire economy."

In the section on public finances, it says governments should ensure that public debt is on a sustainable path taking into account "longer term structural fiscal pressures."

In their main communique, the G20 countries nixed a pledge to keep an open and inclusive global trade system after being unable to find a suitable compromise with an increasingly protectionist United States.

In an apparent reference to US proposals to introduce a border tax to favour exports over imports, the separate document on resilience warns against negative spillover effects from individual policy actions.

"While the effects of individual policy actions are amplified through positive cross-border spillovers, any possible negative cross-border spillovers arising from individual policy actions should also be considered," it says.

The International Monetary Fund chief economist Maurice Obstfeld warned on Monday that US proposals to overhaul the US tax code by favouring exports over imports could have spillover effects to other economies such as Saudi Arabia as the measure was likely to strengthen the dollar.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us