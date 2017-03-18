The Greek islands neighbouring Turkey are often the first stop for refugees and asylum seekers trying to reach mainland Europe.

But even though fewer people are making the journey, life is becoming increasingly difficult for those who are already on the island.

Local services and charities are overstretched, and thousands of people have been moved to controversial detention centres.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from the island of Lesbos.

Under constant patrol

It's not only asylum seekers who are bearing the brunt of living on an island that's struggling to cope with the influx. It's also Lesbos' own residents who are struggling since tourists do not visit the island anymore.

Life has also changed for those desperately trying to reach the shores of Europe.

The coast of Lesbos is now under constant patrol. Anyone caught trying to cross will be taken directly to one of the detention centres.

Now, people frustrated by their situation are protesting in the Greek island of Lesbos. They want the Moria detention center closed because of the terrible living conditions as well the EU-Turkey refugee deal. They are afraid they will be sent back to Turkey.