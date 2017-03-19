A dessert doused in liquid nitrogen is breezing its way into Singapore's culinary scene.

Known as Dragon's Breath, it creates a dramatic smoke effect, which puffs out of the consumers mouth and nose.

Over the past year, several Dragon's Breath outlets have popped up around Singapore.

It's not just a sweet treat for adults as the youngest customer was 2-years-old and the oldest over 80.

Although a fun concept, Dragon's Breath has a more worrying side to it.

The liquid needs to completely evaporate before consumption.

If liquid nitrogen residue comes in contact with skin or a warm part of the body, it could instantly freeze it causing severe frostbite.

But, despite the potential downside, the novelty factor of Dragon's Breath is still drawing crowds

TRT World's Melanie Ralph tasted the novelty dessert on the streets of Singapore.