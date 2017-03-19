Yogi Adityanath is a firebrand Hindu leader with a history of agitation against minority Muslims in India. On Sunday, he was sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

Critics see the move as a shift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could redefine the world's largest democracy as a Hindu nation.

A spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however said the government did not make any distinction between citizens on the basis of religion.

Adityanath, 44, was elected by state lawmakers on Saturday, a week after the BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh by mobilising the Hindu vote.

After the ceremony, Modi said "Our sole mission and motive is development. When UP [Uttar Pradesh] develops, India develops."

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury has more.