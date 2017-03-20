CULTURE
Chinese archaeologists discover relics from Ming Dynasty
More than 10,000 gold and silver artefacts that sank to the bottom of a river more than 300 years ago have been discovered.
Nicolas Chow, Asia Deputy Chairman of Sotheby's International Head of Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, poses with the Meiyintang Chenghua ''Chicken Cup'' in Hong Kong, March 12, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

A new batch of cultural relics containing silver and golden ingots have been found at the bottom of the Minjiang River in Pengshan County of southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

The treasures supposedly once belonged to Zhang Xianzhong, the leader of a peasant uprising in the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

But Zhang and his men were ambushed by soldiers, and his boats full of gold and silver sank to the bottom of the river.

Legend has it that Zhang had thousands of ships and this is only the first one to be found.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more.

