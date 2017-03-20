WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai police say they uncover plot to kill prime minister
Police also arrested nine men in connection with an arms seizure, saying they had clear evidence the suspects and their extended network were aiming to cause unrest in Thailand.
Thai police say they uncover plot to kill prime minister
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha overthrew the government of Yingluck Shinawatra in a 2014 coup. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

Thai police said on Sunday they had uncovered a plot to assassinate the country's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, after seizing a weapons cache belonging to a fugitive anti-junta activist.

It is the latest discovery of an alleged weapons stockpile belonging to a member of the Red Shirt movement, a political group loyal to exiled Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown in a 2006 military coup.

Police on Saturday found dozens of rifles and grenades, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, at a house belonging to red shirt leader Wuthipong Kochathamakun, who has been on the run since 2014, when the military overthrew the government of Yingluck Shinawatra, the younger sister of Thaksin.

Police also arrested nine men in connection with the arms seizure, saying they had clear evidence the suspects and their extended network were aiming to cause unrest.

"We found a rifle with a scope. We guarantee that this is not to shoot at birds but was going to be used to assassinate the leader of the country [Prayuth Chan-ocha]," National Police Chief Jakthip Chaijinda said.

Prayuth was the army chief when the military ousted Yingluck Shinawatra from power.

The junta said the stockpiles showed there were groups loyal to the Shinawatra clan trying to create instability and justified their seizure of power.

Police chief Jakthip presented no other evidence of an assassination plot, but said Wuthipong and his network had always opposed the junta and the group had predicted on social media that the prime minister would be killed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us