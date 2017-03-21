Around 1,500 rebel fighters and their families have arrived in the north of Syria after being evacuated from the central city of Homs – the last opposition-held area in the city.

They abandoned al Waer district – on the outskirts of Homs – as part of a deal the opposition struck with Bashar al Assad regime forces that will ultimately result in the regime retaking all of Homs.

Homs was one of the first places where Syria's uprising started, just over six years ago.

Now, once all the opposition fighters are evacuated, the entire city will be back in regime hands.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more details from the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.