WORLD
3 MIN READ
Can a girl resist a croc magnet?
Lee De Paauw jumped into crocodile-infested Johnstone River in northern Australia to impress a British backpacker. He is now recovering in hospital after suffering serious injuries to his left arm after a croc decided to impress him.
Can a girl resist a croc magnet?
De Paauw was grabbed almost immediately by the crocodile. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

Australian teenager Lee De Paauw was bitten by a crocodile when he jumped into the Johnstone River at Innisfail in northern Queensland state early Sunday morning. The stunt was an attempt to impress British backpacker, Sophie Paterson.

Within moments of hitting the water, a saltwater crocodile latched onto his arm.

De Paauw, 18, punched the croc in the head, and it let go. He was probably lucky to escape with only two broken bones and stitches. The croc apparently has a headache, and is nursing it at the local watering hole.

According to local media, De Paauw told Paterson that backpackers were more likely to get eaten by crocodiles than Australians, and decided to prove his theory.

Obviously vying for a Darwin Award, he jumped in to impress "that beautiful backpacker."

"She's really good looking and [had] been kind to me the night before."

But Paterson, 24, told Channel Seven she was not impressed by the gesture.

"I would have to be quite twisted to be impressed by that. I think risking your life – there is nothing funny about that. In all honesty it was a really horrific experience."

Paterson said she had no plans to visit De Paauw in hospital. Media are disputing whether she wants to go on a date when he gets out.

Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater crocodiles with the more feared "salties" growing up to seven metres long.

Saltwater crocodiles are common in the country's north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971.

They kill an average of two people each year in Australia. Usually the people involved don't invite it deliberately.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us