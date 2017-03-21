WORLD
2 MIN READ
French interior minister resigns over jobs for daughters
Bruno Le Roux has been placed under preliminary investigation for hiring his two teenage daughters as parliamentary aides.
French interior minister resigns over jobs for daughters
Roux admitted to hiring his daughters but denied any wrongdoing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux resigned on Tuesday, admitting that he had hired his two teenage daughters to do parliamentary work, but he denied any wrongdoing.

Le Roux, 51, said he did not want the investigators to look into the contracts, for which his daughters earned a total of 55,000 euros ($59,500), to "undermine the work of the government".

The TMC channel reported late on Monday that Le Roux's daughters were still in school when he first hired them, and they continued doing work for him when they were in university.

Le Roux told TMC his daughters had worked for him during their summer holidays.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was placed under preliminary investigation.

French lawmakers are allowed to hire family members as assistants, as long as they do real work.

Similar charges last week saw French presidential candidate Francois Fillon being put under formal investigation.

The action came after reports that he used public money to pay family members, including his wife, for work they might not have done.

Fillon admitted to employing his family members as parliamentary assistants but denied acting illegally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us