Five years after violence broke out between Buddhist extremists and the local Muslim population in Myanmar's Rakhine state, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were relocated to camps.

Now, some families have started returning to the villages they were forced to abandon.

Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship, since the early 1990s.

There are now at least 300,000 who have crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the Red Cross. Thousands of others have migrated to Malaysia and other countries.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar visited one of the villages in Rakhine's capital Sittwe where people are starting a new life.