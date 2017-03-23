WORLD
US-led air strikes kill dozens in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights along with local sources say dozens were killed in two coalition air strikes this week.
US-led air strikes have intensified in Syria's Raqqa province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

US-led coalition air strikes hit a bakery in the city of Tabqa in Raqqa province on Wednesday, killing at least 40 people including its owner, workers, and people queuing for bread, according to local sources and a war monitoring group.

Another air strike targeted a school housing displaced people late on Monday in the west of Raqqa, killing at least 33 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Although the school is located in a Daesh-held area, local sources said there were no militants in the area at the time of the attack.

Anti-Daesh coalition spokesman US Army Colonel Joe Scrocca said he was unable to confirm the strike on the school was a coalition action, but confirmed the coalition had carried out strikes in the area.

"We have not been able to look at all the evidence to determine whether that was one of our strikes or not," he said.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more from the Turkish city of Gaziantep located on the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
