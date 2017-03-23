The UK's Prime Minister Theresa May spoke in the House of Commons on Thursday, a day after a man sped across nearby Westminster Bridge in a car, ploughing into pedestrians along the way, killing two. He then ran through the gates of parliament and fatally stabbed an unarmed policeman before being shot dead by police.

In her speech, she said that the attacker was born in Britain and was known to intelligence services.

Key points of May's speech

The attacker was born in Britain and known to the intelligence services

There had been no prior intelligence of his intent nor of the plot

He was inspired by a warped Islamist ideology

Terrorists will be defeated

The attacker took out his rage against innocent men, women and children

The victims include twelve Britons, three French, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks

The values of the British people will prevail

The attack was against free people everywhere

Thanked allies around the world for standing with the UK

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday also voiced her "deepest sympathy" with everyone affected by the terror attack outside the British parliament.

"My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence," she said in a message to the police in her first public statement since Wednesday's attack.