WORLD
2 MIN READ
250 migrants feared dead in new Mediterranean boat tragedy
Despite rough winter seas, migrant departures from Libya on boats chartered by people traffickers have increased in recent months.
250 migrants feared dead in new Mediterranean boat tragedy
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

Around 250 African migrants are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean after a rescue boat found two partially submerged rubber dinghies off Libya.

A boat of Spanish charity Pro-Activa Open Arms on Thursday recovered five floating corpses close to the dinghies, about 15 miles off the Libyan coast.

"We don't think there can be any other explanation than that these dinghies would have been full of people," said the charity's spokesperson Laura Lanuza.

These boats would typically have been carrying 120-140 migrants each, she added.

Lanuza said the bodies recovered were African men with estimated ages of between 16 and 25.

They had drowned, apparently in the 24 hours prior to being discovered early on Thursday morning.

Despite rough winter seas, migrant departures from Libya on boats chartered by people traffickers have accelerated in recent months.

Over 5,000 people have been picked up by rescue boats since Sunday, bringing the number brought to Italy since the start of 2017 to over 21,000, a sharp rise on the same period in previous years.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us