WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan Taliban captures key southern district
In a separate incident, a policeman killed his nine fellows in their sleep in the northern city of Kunduz.
Afghan Taliban captures key southern district
Afghan policemen inspect vehicles at a checkpoint in Helmand province, Afghanistan on February 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

Taliban fighters have captured the key Sangin district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Thursday, underlining its growing strength in the country's south.

The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of the 14 districts in Helmand, the deadliest province for British and US troops over the past decade.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the group captured a military base and police headquarters following the withdrawal of Afghan troops and police from the Sangin district.

Helmand governorate spokesman Omar Zwak said security forces had conducted a tactical withdrawal some three kilometres from the district centre to avoid civilian casualties.

Insider attack in Kunduz

In a separate attack, a policeman linked to the Taliban killed nine of his fellows as they were sleeping in the northern Kunduz province, a local police chief said.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahed claimed responsibility for the attack, but denied that a policeman had been involved or that the Taliban had burned the bodies of the policemen.

Insider attacks have been a major problem during the more than 15-year-long war.

Last week, three US soldiers were wounded when an Afghan soldier opened fire in Helmand, in the first known insider attack on international forces this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us