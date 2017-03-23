Thousands of people have attended the funeral service for former IRA commander and Irish Republican leader Martin McGuinness.

The ceremony was held in McGuinness' home city of Londonderry.

McGuinness died on Tuesday at the age of 66. Although twice imprisoned in the Republican of Ireland for terror-related activity, McGuinness helped to persuade the IRA to accept a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Working alongside US Special Envoy George Mitchell, McGuinness was one of the key figures behind the Good Friday Agreement which formally cemented the Northern Ireland peace process.

Former US President Bill Clinton was among the key figures from the peace process who travelled to pay their respects to the nationalist Sinn Fein politician.