WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands attend funeral service for Martin McGuinness in Londonderry
Ireland's president and prime minister also attended the ceremony, alongside Britain's Northern Ireland minister. The flag at the Irish parliament was flown at half mast.
Thousands attend funeral service for Martin McGuinness in Londonderry
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

Thousands of people have attended the funeral service for former IRA commander and Irish Republican leader Martin McGuinness.

The ceremony was held in McGuinness' home city of Londonderry. 

McGuinness died on Tuesday at the age of 66. Although twice imprisoned in the Republican of Ireland for terror-related activity, McGuinness helped to persuade the IRA to accept a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Working alongside US Special Envoy George Mitchell, McGuinness was one of the key figures behind the Good Friday Agreement which formally cemented the Northern Ireland peace process.

Former US President Bill Clinton was among the key figures from the peace process who travelled to pay their respects to the nationalist Sinn Fein politician.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us