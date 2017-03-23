The second round of the Syria talks in Geneva are set to begin on Thursday.

The talks – expected to last until April 1 – will focus on governance, constitutional change, UN-sponsored elections and counter-terrorism measures, UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said earlier on Tuesday.

The UN's Syria mediator Stefan Di Mistura hopes that the warring sides will prepare to engage in substantive political discussions.

While both delegations have arrived in Geneva, the UN special envoy is reaching out to Russia and Turkey.

Turkey and Russia have brokered the latest cessation of hostilities, which expired earlier this week. It is uncertain if it will be renewed.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has the details on the prospects of this round.