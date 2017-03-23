WORLD
1 MIN READ
US leaders to vote on Obamacare replacement
Opposition Democrats have warned against repealing the former president's healthcare plan, saying it will leave tens of millions of Americans without access to affordable medical care.
US leaders to vote on Obamacare replacement
Many conservatives are against the proposed legislation because they say it doesn't go far enough in repealing president Obama's healthcare plan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

The lower house of US Congress is due to vote on a Republican healthcare bill on Thursday.

Many conservatives are against the proposed legislation because they say it doesn't go far enough in repealing president Obama's signature healthcare plan, the Affordable Care Act.

But opposition Democrats say it goes too far, warning it will leave tens of millions of Americans without access to affordable medical care.

TRT World'sMary MacCarthy reports on some of the people who need that medical coverage.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us