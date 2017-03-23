The lower house of US Congress is due to vote on a Republican healthcare bill on Thursday.

Many conservatives are against the proposed legislation because they say it doesn't go far enough in repealing president Obama's signature healthcare plan, the Affordable Care Act.

But opposition Democrats say it goes too far, warning it will leave tens of millions of Americans without access to affordable medical care.

TRT World'sMary MacCarthy reports on some of the people who need that medical coverage.