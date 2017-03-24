WORLD
3 MIN READ
ICC awards war crimes victims $250 each
The court in the Hague ordered former Congolese warlord Germain Katanga to pay each of 297 victims $250 as "symbolic" damages for their losses. It was the first time the ICC has made an award of this kind.
ICC awards war crimes victims $250 each
Former Congolese warlord Germain Katanga was sentenced to 12 years in jail in 2014 by the ICC for war crimes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday found Congolese former militia leader Germain Katanga liable for $1 million in damages to his victims, in a landmark ruling for the permanent war crimes tribunal.

Judges specified that Katanga, convicted of crimes against humanity and war crimes in 2014, should pay $250 to each of 297 victims individually, or $74,250 in all. It was the first time the court has ordered a convict to pay damages to individual victims.

Noting that Katanga is in prison, indigent and unlikely to pay, Judges acknowledged the ruling is partly "symbolic" and asked the court's Trust Fund for Victims to consider paying the damages on his behalf.

TRT World has more.

Reparations

The award was "not intended to compensate for the entirety of the harm," presiding judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut said.

But he said he hoped the fund, which is independent, would provide some kind of "meaningful relief to the victims for the harm they have suffered".

Katanga was convicted for crimes including murder, attacking a civilian population and pillaging for his role in a 2003 attack on the Bogoro village in the Ituri district of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison but remains in jail in DRC on other charges.

The attack on Bogoro was part of an ethnic conflict which pitted ethnic Hema and Lendu communities against each other.

Judges ruled that damages suffered by all victims of the attack amounted to $3.7 million and Katanga was responsible for $1 million of that.

The court asked the fund to consider funding a program to support victims with housing, education, work, and psychological support.

The Trust Fund for Victims is funded by donations from states and individuals. It said in its 2016 report it has earmarked 5 million euros to contribute to victims' reparations in various ICC cases.

The court asked it to respond by June 27 with details of how it might support Katanga's victims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us