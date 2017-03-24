WORLD
2 MIN READ
London returns to normal after Westminster attack
Life is returning to normal in the city, as the investigation into Wednesday's terror attack gains pace.
People cross Westminster Bridge after it was reopened on Thursday March 23, following Wednesday's terror attack in London. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

Daily life is returning to normal as London deals with the aftermath of Wednesday's terror attack in the heart of the city.

Four people were killed, excluding the attacker, and about 40 injured outside Britain's parliament in Westminster after a car plowed into pedestrians and the assailant stabbed a policeman. Police then shot dead the attacker.

UK authorities have identified the attacker as 52-year-old Briton, Khalid Masood, and arrested eight people so far in connection with their investigation into the assault.

Major landmarks in London were closed after the attack. On Thursday they began to reopen as tourists and Londoners returned to those places.

Westminster Bridge, where Masood used a car to mow down pedestrians, was among the sites that were reopened to traffic.

​TRT World's Sarah Moris is in London and has this story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
