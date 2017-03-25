TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dutch city all set for Turkey's referendum vote
Voting begins on March 27 in Rotterdam, where Turkish citizens make up the second largest population.
Dutch city all set for Turkey's referendum vote
Turkish citizens in The Netherlands are part of the strong diaspora which will decide whether to transform Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential system of government. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Over 245,000 Turkish citizens living in The Netherlands will soon cast their ballots on Turkey's referendum on constitutional reforms.

They are part of the strong diaspora which will decide whether to transform Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential one when they cast their ballots on March 27. In Turkey, voting will be held on April 16.

But the vote itself has had a polarising effect after the politicians banned Turkish officials from campaigning in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a tough stance after Dutch officials blocked Turkey's foreign minister from campaigning in the country. Both sides have traded heated arguments over the past few weeks.

Is the charged atmosphere working in favour of President Erdogan, or does it have no impact on the voters' choice?

TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from Rotterdam, where Turkish citizens make up the second largest population.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us