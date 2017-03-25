A ban on electronics on board direct flights out of eight Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, comes into effect on Saturday, affecting around 50 flights to the United States per day.

The ban entails that any electronics larger than a cell phone will not be allowed as hand luggage on flights bound for the US and the UK. The items will have to be checked-in.

The decision was made by US authorities, and the UK followed suit shortly afterwards.

The bans have come under criticism for targeting majority-Muslim countries. The US ban in particular has raised eyebrows for covering airports from which US airlines do not operate direct flights.

The United States and Britain have cited intelligence indicating passenger jets could be targeted with explosives planted in such devices.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has more on the story from Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport.