Cabin electronics ban comes into force
The ban announced by the US is being implemented today, affecting eight countries across the Middle East and North Africa including Turkey.
Kuwaiti social media activist Thamer al Dakheel Bourashed puts his laptop inside his suitcase at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City before boarding a flight to the United States on March 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

A ban on electronics on board direct flights out of eight Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, comes into effect on Saturday, affecting around 50 flights to the United States per day.

The ban entails that any electronics larger than a cell phone will not be allowed as hand luggage on flights bound for the US and the UK. The items will have to be checked-in.

The decision was made by US authorities, and the UK followed suit shortly afterwards.

The bans have come under criticism for targeting majority-Muslim countries. The US ban in particular has raised eyebrows for covering airports from which US airlines do not operate direct flights.

The United States and Britain have cited intelligence indicating passenger jets could be targeted with explosives planted in such devices.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has more on the story from Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport.

