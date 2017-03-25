WORLD
Police widen probe in London's car and knife attack
Investigators probing the attack that left four people dead say the British-born Muslim convert went by many aliases. They say their probe focuses on understanding the attacker's motivation, and his associates.
Wednesday's attack has triggered widespread condemnation.
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Police in London are continuing to investigate Khalid Masood, who drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead.

Investigators in the UK say that the British-born Muslim convert went by many aliases, including Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao, and that their probe focuses on understanding Masood's motivation, preparation and his associates.

A total of 10 people were arrested in London and Birmingham in connection with the attack, of which six people have been released.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
