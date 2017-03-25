WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tensions between Bulgaria and Turkey rise ahead of Bulgarian election
Bulgaria accuses Turkey of interfering in its internal politics by sending Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote, but Ankara says Sofia is pressuring the minority.
Tensions between Bulgaria and Turkey rise ahead of Bulgarian election
Bulgarian nationalists hold flags during a rally aimed at preventing ethnic Turks with Bulgarian passports from crossing into Bulgaria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's parliamentary election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.

The capital, Sofia, has accused Ankara of interference in its election through its support to the Freedom and Dignity People's Party (DOST) that represents Bulgarian Turks, the country's largest ethnic minority. Turkey denies the claim.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Bulgaria.

Polls suggest DOST will fall short of the four-percent vote needed to enter parliament.

The Bulgarian government has recalled its ambassador to Turkey and summoned Turkey's envoy in Sofia.

DOST is led by Lutvi Mestan who was forced out of his old party when he supported Ankara for downing a Russian military jet in Syria in 2015.

Mestan rejects accusations that Turkey is meddling, saying it's propaganda.

NicoleJohnston also visited the town of Kardzali in southern Bulgaria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us