BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Oil-rich Venezuela experiencing fuel shortages
The gasoline shortage around the country has been made worse by an increase in fuel exports to foreign allies such as Cuba and Nicaragua.
Oil-rich Venezuela experiencing fuel shortages
People wait in line at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

The economic crisis in Venezuela has entered yet another desperate phase as the OPEC member country is now experiencing fuel shortages.

Waiting in long lines for scarce goods is a daily routine for Venezuelans, but now they are also queuing for fuel.

Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, and for years it has been selling its citizens the world's cheapest gasoline.

But the country mainly pumps an extra-heavy-grade oil that has to be mixed with lighter crude which is imported from abroad, in order to be refined.

Now international suppliers are holding back imports of this lighter crude because of unpaid debt. This has left gas stations in the capital Caracas and several other cities with no supplies.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us