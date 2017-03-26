In Somalia, some 5.5 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance to survive the next six months, UN Secretary General António Guterres said earlier this month.

Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by a severe drought brought on by the El Nino climate cycle, but Somalia is seeing the worst effects of the drought.

Millions are moving to camps in search of for food and water to survive.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah visited one of the camps in Mogadishu, Somalia.