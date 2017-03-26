WORLD
3 MIN READ
US drone strike kills "an Al Qaeda leader" in Afghanistan
The Pentagon says Qari Yasin was a senior figure from Balochistan who had ties to the Tehrik-e-Taliban group and had plotted multiple attacks.
US drone strike kills "an Al Qaeda leader" in Afghanistan
An Afghan man inspects a house destroyed during an air strike called in to protect Afghan and US forces during a raid on suspected Taliban militants, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, November 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 26, 2017

The Pentagon on Saturday said a US drone strike in Afghanistan killed an Al Qaeda leader who was responsible for the death of two American service members.

He was also accused of being involved in a deadly attack on a bus carrying Sri Lanka's cricket team during a tour of Pakistan in 2009.

The Pentagon said in a statement the strike took place on March 19 in Paktika province and killed Qari Yasin, an Al Qaeda leader who had ties to the Tehreek-e-Taliban, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

"The death of Qari Yasin is evidence that terrorists who defame Islam and deliberately target innocent people will not escape justice," US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said in the statement.

TRT World'sBilal Sarwary reports from Kabul, Afghanistan.

The pentagon statement also said that Yasin was responsible for a 2008 bombing on a hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, which killed dozens of people including two American service members.

On Sunday, Pakistani security sources and militants said that a US drone air strike in Afghanistan had killed Yasin, also known as Ustad Aslam.

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department had offered a bounty of $19,000 for Yasin, saying he was involved in the 2009 bus attack in the northeastern city of Lahore, allegedly organised by militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus led to Pakistan's exclusion from the role of hosting major international tours.

At least 10 gunmen fired on the bus with rifles, grenades and rockets, wounding six players and a British coach, and killing eight Pakistanis.

Since then, Pakistan has been forced to play most of its "home" games in the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us