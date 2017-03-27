WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish expatriates begin voting in referendum
Voting in Turkey's April 16 referendum on increasing presidential powers has begun for Turkish citizens living abroad. Voting for this group runs until April 9.
Turkish expatriates begin voting in referendum
Turkish citizens living in six European countries may vote starting on Monday in the Turkish referendum on constitutional changes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Voting on Turkey's proposed constitutional changes for a transition to a presidential system of governance opened on Monday in six European countries.

Turkish nationals living in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Switzerland, and Denmark can cast their ballot until April 9.

Of nearly 3 million Turkish people living in Germany, half are eligible to vote. And there has been some fierce campaigning.

"It is really hard to get a percentage for the undecided group. It's not clear whether they will say 'yes' or 'no' and I think the result of the referendum will be decided by this group," said Ayferinci Pekoz, a CHP representative in Berlin.

The political difference between people voting 'yes' and those voting 'no' is similar to that in Turkey, where 55.3 million people are eligible to vote on April 16.

Some planning to vote 'yes' believe Turkey will have a more secure future under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But others say increasing presidential powers will undermine democracy.

TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from Berlin on the expatriate vote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us