Rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have begun dismantling their organisation following December's historic peace deal.

They're now being allowed to set up homes in transition zones. But the construction of these 26 zones has been moving slowly, which could impact the implementation of the peace accord.

Around 400 FARC members were meant to have already settled in one of the many transition zones in La Elvira, western Colombia. But only 60 have arrived so far.

The rest are in a nearby makeshift camp, living in hard conditions in dormitories they built themselves.

TRT World's Mariana Palau reports from the La Elvira transition zone.

Largest rebel group

FARC is Colombia's largest rebel group. It was founded in 1964 to fight inequality and to defend the rights of the landless rural poor.

The Colombian government and the group signed a historic peace deal in December last year, ending Latin America's longest-running insurgency.

Following the accord, the group's nearly 7,000 fighters have left their strongholds, gathering in demobilisation zones where they will hand over their weapons to the United Nations by June.