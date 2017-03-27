WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 11 killed in Al Qaeda linked attack in south Yemen
Militants from Ansar al Sharia fought security forces near a government compound in Al Houta city.
At least 11 killed in Al Qaeda linked attack in south Yemen
A suicide bomber drove a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in al-Houta, a city in southern Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

A suicide bombing and gun attack killed more than 11 people at a local government compound in Yemen, the government said in a statement on Monday.

It was latest in a series of attacks by militants who have exploited a two-year civil war to try and expand their control and recruit fighters.

A suicide bomber attempted to drive a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in Al Houta, the Lahj provincial capital, but it was intercepted by the security forces.

Militants wearing military uniforms who were riding the bus attacked soldiers. Six security personnel and five attackers were killed in the battle.

Al Qaeda's local wing, known as Ansar al Sharia claimed responsibility for the attack, saying "dozens were killed or wounded" in a suicide bombing and gun attack.

Al Qaeda and Daesh have carried out a series of attacks, often targeting security forces or government facilities in southern Yemen.

The US has recently stepped up attacks on Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which it sees as a threat to western interests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us