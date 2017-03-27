WORLD
1 MIN READ
Somalia struggles to cope with refugees
The UN says 5.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance over the next six months.
Somalia struggles to cope with refugees
Internally displaced Somalis at a makeshift camp in Baidoa, west of the capital Mogadishu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Prolonged drought in Somalia is threatening millions with famine across the impoverished African nation.

The UN said earlier this month that an estimated 5.5 million people will need assistance to survive over the next six months.

Regional unrest coupled with drought are taking a toll. Camps for internally displaced in Somalia are struggling to keep up with new arrivals.

Six years ago a similar crisis claimed the lives of more than a quarter of a million people.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah travelled to Baidoa in Somalia, one of the major cities hosting displaced people, to meet some of the affected families.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us