Displaced doctor continues her work in Syria's Idlib
The violence forced Dr Sajida Hussein from her home in Aleppo. But that did not keep her from her work at the displaced persons' camp where she now lives with her husband and three children in Idlib province.
Dr Sajida Hussein at her practice in Idlib province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Syria once had one of the best healthcare systems in the Middle East. But that was before the war. Now practising medicine in Syria is hazardous, often deadly.

The doctors who can continue their work do so, as nearly a third of Syrians no longer have access to hospitals and most doctors have left the region.

Dr Sajida Hussein was forced to flee her home in Aleppo. But that did not stop her from continuing her work at the displaced persons' camp where she and her family now live.

She tries to find a balance between work and life with her husband and three children.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has her story.

Destruction of a country's healthcare system

Over six years of war in Syria has destroyed a healthcare system that was once the envy of much of the region. Hundreds of medical staff have been killed, and more than half the country's 30,000 doctors have fled, according to Physicians for Human Rights.

The New York-based group has documented at least 400 attacks on medical facilities over the past six years, blaming most on the Syrian regime and its ally Russia. Daesh and various rebel groups have also hit hospitals, the group says.

