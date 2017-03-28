Ayman Saif fled the war in Syria and moved to Yemen, only to find that conflict followed him to his adopted home.

But the Syrian businessman decided to stay and set up a popular falafel (a croquette made with fava bean flour or ground chick peas) restaurant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

Saif, who is also known as al muallim, the master, decided to feed the hungry for free.

The idea came when a customer paid for a sandwich for a hungry child. Saif saw it, spoke to the child and gave him the sandwich. The next day he made the decision to help in any way he can.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has his story.