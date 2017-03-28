WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian restaurant owner in Yemen offers free meals to needy
Ayman Saif, a Syrian who fled Damascus, decided to help feed hungry people at the falafel shop he's opened in Sanaa, Yemen.
Syrian restaurant owner in Yemen offers free meals to needy
Syrian businessman Ayman Saif. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Ayman Saif fled the war in Syria and moved to Yemen, only to find that conflict followed him to his adopted home.

But the Syrian businessman decided to stay and set up a popular falafel (a croquette made with fava bean flour or ground chick peas) restaurant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

Saif, who is also known as al muallim, the master, decided to feed the hungry for free.

The idea came when a customer paid for a sandwich for a hungry child. Saif saw it, spoke to the child and gave him the sandwich. The next day he made the decision to help in any way he can.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has his story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us