WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gibraltar fears political and economic risks after Brexit
The tiny British overseas territory bordering Spain had backed EU membership in Brexit vote. Without Britain in the EU, Gibraltarians fear the territory - long coveted by Spain - is more vulnerable.
Gibraltar fears political and economic risks after Brexit
Gibraltarians fear Spain will shut its border with the British territory after Brexit. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Britain's decision to pull out from the European Union (EU) has left the future of Gibraltar uncertain as locals say the move could harm them politically and make their economy vulnerable.

The British overseas territory bordering Spain, with a population of just over 30,000, had backed EU membership in June 2016 Brexit vote.

The frontier at the south of Spain was closed by Spanish military dictator General Franco in the late 1960's and didn't fully open until Spain joined the EU in 1986.

Gibraltarians fear the territory — which has remained with Britain for the last 300 years — will again be shut since Spain will be under no obligation to keep it open.

Spain has for long coveted the tiny territory and last year called for co-administering the area, drawing flak from Britain.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more details from Gibraltar.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us