Britain's decision to pull out from the European Union (EU) has left the future of Gibraltar uncertain as locals say the move could harm them politically and make their economy vulnerable.

The British overseas territory bordering Spain, with a population of just over 30,000, had backed EU membership in June 2016 Brexit vote.

The frontier at the south of Spain was closed by Spanish military dictator General Franco in the late 1960's and didn't fully open until Spain joined the EU in 1986.

Gibraltarians fear the territory — which has remained with Britain for the last 300 years — will again be shut since Spain will be under no obligation to keep it open.

Spain has for long coveted the tiny territory and last year called for co-administering the area, drawing flak from Britain.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more details from Gibraltar.