WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands face starvation in drought-hit Somalia
UN agency says some 6.2 million Somalis are in need of humanitarian assistance.
Thousands face starvation in drought-hit Somalia
Almost one million children will be acutely malnourished this year in Somalia according to UNOCHA. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

A devastating drought in Somalia has threatened millions with famine.

Some 6.2 million people, half of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance to survive, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Almost one million children will be acutely malnourished this year, including 185,000 who are at risk of death, it said.

"There is not enough food at home, and he lost his appetite, then stopped eating; that's why he became the way he is. But our biggest problem is food, we have nothing," said Nuney Moalim, mother of eleven-month-old Yusuf, who has acute malnutrition.

Cholera, which can be deadly for children, is on the rise in Somalia, where drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, said Bruce Orina, International Committee of the Red Cross deputy regional director for Africa.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Thursday said at the UN Security Council meeting that he's created a new ministry to help combat the effects of the devastating drought.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah reports the crisis from Baidoa, Somalia.

To see the full version of the UNOCHA report, please click.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us