WORLD
2 MIN READ
About 40,000 people displaced in Syria's Hama: UN
Civilians have been displaced in the northwest of Syria's Hama city due to heavy fighting. At the same time, clashes rage at the Daesh-held town of Tabqa.
About 40,000 people displaced in Syria's Hama: UN
A Syrian regime army base in Hama, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

About 40,000 people, mainly women and children, have been displaced by fighting northwest of Hama city in Syria, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Since a rebel offensive began in the area a week ago, people have fled south and west to Hama city and to other towns nearby and in neighbouring districts including Homs, Latakia and Tartous, the UN said.

The report said increased clashes between rebels and the Syrian regime army in northern and western Hama have put civilians at risk of injury, death and displacement.

Meanwhile, regime air strikes in rebel-held areas have killed four civilians in the southern Syrian city of Daraa. The city is disputed with rebels holding on to the southern parts, while the regime controls areas in the north.

Tabqa clashes

Clashes raged around a key northern Syrian town on Tuesday after Daesh launched a counter-attack to fend off a US-backed advance near the group's stronghold Raqqa.

Backed by air power from an international coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces are laying the groundwork for an assault on the heart of Daesh's so-called 'caliphate.'

A key part of the campaign is the battle for the Daesh-held town of Tabqa on the Euphrates River, as well as the adjacent dam and military airport.

The SDF seized the Tabqa airbase late on Sunday and began pushing north towards the town itself, but Daesh fighters doubled down on their defences on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us